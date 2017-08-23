Good News in History, August 23

On this day 25 years ago, Dennis Eckersley, who previously set a Major League Baseball record for most consecutive saves (40), became the first pitcher to record 40 saves in four separate seasons. Known for his championship play for the Oakland A’s, “Eck” played for five different teams in his 23-year career. (1992)

He won nearly every award in baseball during a career which was unique in that he was the first of two pitchers in MLB history to have logged both a 20-win season and a 50-save season, as a starter-turned-reliever. Born in San Francisco, the now 62-year-old works with New England Sports Network (NESN) as a studio analyst and occasional color commentator for Red Sox broadcasts, and as a post-season analyst for Turner Sports.

More Good News from this date in History: