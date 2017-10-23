Good News in History, October 23

On this day 167 years ago, the first National Women’s Rights Convention in the United States opened in Worcester, Massachusetts. Combining both male and female leadership and attracting a wide base of support including temperance advocates and abolitionists, speeches promoted equal wages, expanded education and career opportunities, women’s property rights, marriage reform, and, chiefly, the passage of laws that would give women the right to vote. (1850)

One resolution demanded that the word “male” be stricken from every state constitution. The Convention, held in Brinley Hall, attracted delegates from eleven states, including one delegate from California – a state only a few weeks old. (Photo– Lucy Stone, who helped organize the first eight national conventions)

More Good News on this Date:

The first Parliament of Great Britain met (1707)

of Great Britain met (1707) Kansas became a new state, and set up a government outlawing slavery (1855)

became a new state, and set up a government outlawing slavery (1855) 25,000 women marched in New York City to demand the right to vote (1915)

The UN General Assembly convened for the first time in New York (1946)

convened for the first time in New York (1946) Taiwanese director, Ang Lee –who was a stay-at-home dad before directing the Oscar winning Brokeback Mountain, Sense and Sensibility, and Life of Pi–was born (1954)

–who was a stay-at-home dad before directing the Oscar winning Brokeback Mountain, Sense and Sensibility, and Life of Pi–was born (1954) Hungarians rose in anti-Stalinist revolt demanding an end to Soviet rule (1956)

rose in anti-Stalinist revolt demanding an end to Soviet rule (1956) A UN cease-fire ended the Yom Kippur War between Israel and Syria (1973)

ended the Yom Kippur War between Israel and Syria (1973) Israelis and PLO leader Arafat signed land-for-peace deal after talks at Wye River (1998)

signed land-for-peace deal after talks at Wye River (1998) The IRA commenced decommissioning weapons after peace talks spurred by US President Bill Clinton reached an historic breakthrough (2001)

And on this day in 2001, Apple released its first iPod. Before the revolution of digital music players (and iTunes, which debuted 8 months earlier) people carried around “Walkmans”, which could play only a cassette tape with a single LP or mix tape.