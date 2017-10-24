Happy 70th Birthday to actor Kevin Kline, who won an Academy Award for his supporting role in the hit film, A Fish Called Wanda. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Kline won his third Tony Award this summer for his lead role in “Present Laughter.” He made his film debut opposite Meryl Streep in Sophie’s Choice, and is remembered for performances in The Big Chill, Dave, In & Out, and Silverado. WATCH his climactic death seen in Fish Called Wanda… (1947)– Image from a 2017 interview on The Late Show w/ Stephen Colbert, YouTube

More Good News on this Date:

The Cathedral of Chartres was dedicated in France (1260)

was dedicated in France (1260) Sheffield F.C. , the world’s first football club, was founded in Sheffield, England (1857)

, the world’s first football club, was founded in Sheffield, England (1857) The 40-hour work week was enacted by U.S .President Franklin Roosevelt with the Fair Labor Standards Act.—legislation which established a minimum wage. guaranteed “time-and-a-half” payment for work beyond 8-hours a day in certain jobs, and prohibited most employment of minors in factory jobs that represent “oppressive child labor” (1938)

was enacted by U.S .President Franklin Roosevelt with the Fair Labor Standards Act.—legislation which established a minimum wage. guaranteed “time-and-a-half” payment for work beyond 8-hours a day in certain jobs, and prohibited most employment of minors in factory jobs that represent “oppressive child labor” (1938) The United Nations was born and their Charter signed (1945)

was born and their Charter signed (1945) Zambia gained independence from the UK (1964)

gained independence from the UK (1964) Paul McCartney received a medallion cast in rhodium after being declared the most successful composer of all time—having written or co-written (from 1962 to 1978) 43 songs that had sold over a million copies each (1979)

received a medallion cast in rhodium after being declared the most successful composer of all time—having written or co-written (from 1962 to 1978) 43 songs that had sold over a million copies each (1979) Poland legalized the Solidarity trade union (1980)

trade union (1980) The Arsenal Football Club completed a row of 49 unbeaten matches, a record for the English/Wales Premier League (2004)

And, on this day in 2004, Queen became the first rock act to be embraced by the government of Iran, where western music was still strictly censored. The Islamic republic, where homosexuality was considered a crime, gave its official seal of approval to Freddie Mercury, who was proud of his Iranian ancestry. The album of Queen’s greatest hits—released that week in Iran— was illegally bootlegged by thousands who made Queen one of the most popular bands in Iran.