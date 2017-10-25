Good News in History, October 25

On this day, 10 years ago, U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Salvatore Giunta, 22, repeatedly and without hesitation charged into extreme enemy fire in Afghanistan to rescue wounded comrades. His heroic actions, which disrupted the ambush and foiled the capture of a wounded American soldier, earned him the Medal of Honor. (2007)

More Good News on this Date:

Memorial: The Edelweiss Pirates , a loosely organized youth movement in Nazi Germany, which assisted army deserters and others to hide from the Third Reich, fell under a Nazi crackdown (1944)

established its first post-Soviet constitution (1992) British crime rates reached their lowest levels in 20 years (2001)

reached their lowest levels in 20 years (2001) Kazakhstan celebrates Republic Day

And, Pablo Picasso was born on this day in 1881. A Spanish painter and sculptor, he had trouble getting out of bed in the morning, and usually spent the afternoon conversing with friends. In the evening he got around to his visionary artwork.