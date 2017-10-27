Good News in History, October 27

Happy Birthday to John Cleese who turns 78 today. While studying law at Cambridge, he joined the theater club because he could “make people laugh.” There, he met his future writing partner Graham Chapman. Within four years they met the other collaborators who formed Monty Python. The sketch comedy troupe’s Flying Circus television show ran for 4 seasons and became an instant classic, leading to four feature films. Cleese also wrote books, and movies, including A Fish Called Wanda, the movie that garnered Kevin Kline an Oscar. WATCH a 2015 interview with Cleese… (1939)



He wrote a recent autobiography, So, Anyway, and was featured on Sunday Morning. (CBS only allows American viewers to view YouTube, but you can see it on their website, here – Adjust speakers…)

More Good News on this Date:

The city of Amsterdam was founded (1275)

Philadelphia was founded (1682)

The first of the Federalist Papers, a series of essays calling for ratification of the U.S. Constitution, was published in a New York newspaper (1787)

The first New York City Subway line opened (1904)

Egypt's Sadat and Israel's Begin won the Nobel Peace Prize (1978)

Turkmenistan achieved independence from the Soviet Union (1991)

The Curse of the Bambino ended as the Boston Red Sox swept four games to win the World Series, their first Major League Baseball championship in 86 years (2004)

Cleese photo by Paul Boxley, CC