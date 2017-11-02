Good News in History, November 2

On this day 60 years ago, the Levelland UFO Case occurred in Texas, with 15 separate people reporting sightings of blue lights or an oblong craft that would disengage—and, then, reengage—nearby cars. The stories were taken seriously once the local sheriff saw the object himself. One of the most impressive UFO cases in American history, the Air Force spent seven hours investigating and concluded it was ‘ball lightening’, even though there was no storm in the area at the time, and the phenomenon has no reported ability to stall car batteries. WATCH a video… (1957)

TV Reporter Richard Rey of KDFW-TV produced a 40th anniversary story for which he interviewed the sheriff’s wife and recounted the bizarre tale of what happened that night on the plains of Texas. WATCH it here.

More Good News on this Date:

The International Space Station became a home for the first time as an American astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts arrived for a four-month stay–and it has been continuously occupied since then (2000)

And, on this day in 1920, KDKA in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania started broadcasting as the first commercially licensed radio station in the United States. After building a transmitter for the company, Westinghouse employee Frank Conrad listened as colleagues broadcast the US presidential election returns from a shack on the roof. It was reportedly heard as far away as Canada. (Republican Warren G. Harding won the election that night, on his 55th birthday.) Photo by Djembayz, CC