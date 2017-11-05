Good News in History, November 5

145 years ago on this day, suffragist Susan B. Anthony first voted in her hometown of Rochester, New York, in defiance of the law prohibiting women from casting a ballot. Though she was fined $100, she refused to pay it, and continued her fight until, 48 years later, in 1920 the right to vote became the Nineteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. (1872)

More Good News on this Date:

The Gunpowder Plot failed when Guy Fawkes was seized from the cellar before he could blow up the English Parliament (1605)

was seized from the cellar before he could blow up the English Parliament (1605) Parker Brothers released the board game Monopoly, the property trading game based on streets in Atlantic City, New Jersey that became licensed in more than 103 countries and printed in 37 languages—with charity versions that have raised thousands for nonprofits (1935)

first voted in defiance of the law prohibiting women from casting a ballot and was fined $100 (1872) Ella Grasso was elected governor of Connecticut, becoming the first woman to win gubernatorial office without succeeding her husband (1974)

was elected governor of Connecticut, becoming the first woman to win gubernatorial office without succeeding her husband (1974) NPR news show Morning Edition premiered (1979)

premiered (1979) Apartheid fighter Govan Mbeki was released from South African jail after 24 years (1987)

Also, this day in 1469 was the birthday of Guru Nanak, a spiritual teacher and founder of Sikhism. He was a poet, a mystic, a philosopher, and a singer. His philosophy centered on belief in one God for all of creation, a God that is formless, omnipresent, compassionate, and attainable through prayer, humility, service, meditation, and virtuous living.

Nanak (1469-1539) was born in Punjab, an area of Northern India and Pakistan. After a revelatory experience at the age of 37, Nanak traveled extensively to spread his message, that there is one God and one human race. He denounced ritualism, discrimination against women and against those of lower socioeconomic status. This philosophy became the foundation of Sikhism which is the fifth largest religion in the world. Guru is a term, used in reverence, for a supreme teacher in the Sikh tradition. Nanak’s followers became known as Sikhs, meaning seeker or truth or disciple.

And, Happy 76th Birthday to Art Garfunkel, the singer, poet and actor who rose to fame in the 60s with the duo Simon and Garfunkel. Born in Queens, NY, the son of a traveling salesman, he met Simon in school while acting in a play. He is still performing–as a solo act, he attained a no.1 single–and in 1989, he released an acclaimed collection of prose poetry. He has also walked across Japan, Europe, and America, writing poetry along the way. (1941) –Photo by Adam Schartoff–CC