Good News in History, November 9

50 years ago today, the first issue of Rolling Stone magazine was published in San Francisco, featuring a photo of John Lennon on the cover, dressed in army fatigues. A 21-year-old Berkeley dropout named Jann Wenner had a big idea—to start a rock & roll magazine. The newspaper‘s founder, he pioneered the field of rock journalism. (1967)

MORE Good News on this Day:

Albert Einstein was awarded Nobel Prize in Physics for photoelectric work (1921)

was awarded Nobel Prize in Physics for photoelectric work (1921) Cambodia gained independence from France (1953)

gained independence from France (1953) Simon and Garfunkel recorded ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ with Art on vocals at Paul’s insistence (1969)

recorded ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ with Art on vocals at Paul’s insistence (1969) Democratic Constitution issued in Nepal (1990)

(1990) Mozilla Firefox 1.0 released, the fastest, safest browser on the internet (2004)

Also, on this day: Communist-controlled East Germany opened the gates of the Berlin Wall allowing its citizens to freely travel into West Germany.

After 28 years of separation, cheering East Germans surged through at midnight, met by jubilant West Berliners on the other side. Ecstatic crowds clambered up the Wall, danced on the top and hacked off chunks with hand tools. (1989)

And, on this day in 1958, Elvis Presley’s hit, Hound Dog, became only the third single to sell three million copies in the US. The other two were Bing Crosby’s ‘White Christmas’ & ‘Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer’ by Gene Autry.