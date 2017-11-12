Good News in History, November 12

86 years ago today, Abbey Road Studios officially opened for business at 3 Abbey Road, in the City of Westminster, near London. Known for innovative recording techniques, it became world known in the 1960s as the creative mecca where Pink Floyd and The Beatles engineered their albums—including the Abbey Road LP, with the famous cover photo of the Fab Four in the crosswalk around the corner, where tourists now pose and snap photos by the thousands every day. WATCH… (1931)

In 2011, Abbey Road Studios installed a 24-hour live streaming web camera focused on the historic crosswalk to show tourists trying to recreate the famous Beatles lineup photographed for the Abbey Road album cover.

Below is a recent interview with Ringo and McCartney, shot in Abbey Road Studios, where they discussed with director Ron Howard his new Beatles film, Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years, now available on DVD. (Also see The Making of Dark Side of the Moon on DVD)

MORE Good News on this Date:

The women’s suffrage activist Elizabeth Cady Stanton , was born in Johnstown, New York, where her lawyer father treated her as he would any son, and encouraged her to enter traditionally male-dominated spheres. (1815)

, was born The brilliant French sculptor Auguste Rodin , known for his unique ability to mold clay—and for creating works such as The Thinker and The Kiss—was born (1840)

, known for his unique ability to mold clay—and for creating works such as The Thinker and The Kiss—was born (1840) Austria became a republic (1918)

became a republic (1918) The Holland Tunnel opened linking New York City to New Jersey (1927); The San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge opened (1936)

opened linking New York City to New Jersey (1927); The San Francisco-Oakland opened (1936) First drive-up bank teller windows open at Exchange Nat’l Bank in Chicago (1946)

teller windows open at Exchange Nat’l Bank in Chicago (1946) Lech Wałęsa , the Polish Solidarity leader, was released from prison after eleven months (1982)

, the Polish Solidarity leader, was released from prison after eleven months (1982) The American Medical Association decreed it unethical for a doctor to refuse to treat someone solely because they have AIDS or HIV (1987)

decreed it unethical for a doctor to refuse to treat someone solely because they have AIDS or HIV (1987) Tim Berners-Lee published his formal proposal for the World Wide Web (1990)

published his formal proposal for the World Wide Web (1990) Marriage for same-sex couples in Connecticut commenced after the state’s Supreme Court affirmed their right to wed, rather than accept a 2005 civil union decree (2008)

Happy 72nd Birthday to Neil Young, the Canadian singer-songwriter who is remembered for such songs as Old Man, After the Gold Rush, Heart of Gold, Ohio, Only Love Can Break Your Heart, and Southern Man. He also invented, and sells, a high-quality digital music device called Pono. Young developed a device to play high quality audio, like musicians hear in the studio as an alternative to Mp3 sound. Check out his Pono digital music player here. He is also an environmentalist and advocate for farmers. (1945)