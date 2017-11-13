Good News in History, November 13

Happy 50th Birthday to late night TV host, comedian and writer Jimmy Kimmel. Born in Brooklyn, the 14-year star of Jimmy Kimmel Live! has hosted the Emmy Awards twice. Next March will be his second year in a row at the helm of the Academy Awards. When his wife gave birth to their second child Billy in April, the infant was born with a rare congenital heart defect and underwent successful surgery at three days old. WATCH a tearful Kimmel announce the news and show his gratitude for health care professionals and the insurance that saves so many people born with preexisting conditions… (1967)



Kimmel made headlines recently for creating an advertisement promoting HealthCare.gov, the health insurance marketplace coordinated by the Trump administration.

MORE Good News on this Date:

Hormel’s Minnesota meat packing workers sat down on the job for three days demanding higher wages in what was perhaps the first successful sit-down strike in American labor history (1933)

(1933) The U.S. Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional Alabama’s policy of racial segregation on public buses, thus ending the Montgomery Bus Boycott, made famous by Rosa Parks (1956)

(1956) Saddam Hussein agreed to the return of international weapons inspectors to Iraq, demanded by a UN Security Council Resolution (2002)

Andrew Stimpson, a 25-year old British model, was reported to be the first person proven to have been 'cured' of HIV, after only being prescribed daily supplements (2005)

And on this day in 2010, Myanmar’s pro-democracy leader and Nobel Prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi, was finally released from detention after 15 years. She and her party won the national election in a landslide victory bringing to an end the military dictatorship with a new president and cabinet.

And, on this day in 1982, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated in Washington, D.C. The haunting monument remembering the Vietnam War stirred controversy because of its modernist design, but the reflective wall has become a beloved memorial. The names of those 58,267 killed or missing in the conflict are carved in rows on the 250-foot-long tapering slabs of polished black granite, with visitors fondling or tracing them onto paper. A jury of eight architects and sculptors unanimously chose the design by 21-year-old Maya Ying Lin, an architecture student from Yale University.