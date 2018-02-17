Happy Birthday to Michael Jordan, who turns 55 today. Considered by many to be the greatest basketball player of all-time, he’s a 6-time NBA champ and 5-time MVP. One legendary “double-nickel” performance (scoring 55 points in a night) just five games into his comeback from retirement to baseball, reminded everyone of his reign as King of the Air. WATCH a Video tribute to his 55-pt game —on his 55th birthday… (1963)

MORE Good News on this Date:

The Armory Show opened in New York City as the first large exhibition of modern art in America featuring the impressionists of Europe (1913)

Puccini's opera Madama Butterfly premiered (1904)

The world's first comic superhero, The Phantom, published (1936)

Pope Pius XII declared the patron saint of television: Saint Clare [1193~1253] of Assisi (1958)

Kosovo declared independence (2008)

Happy 46th Birthday to guitarist and singer Billie Joe Armstrong who co-founded Green Day, the band whose anti-war album, American Idiot, won a Grammy and six other music awards.

He wrote his first song when he was five years old and met his future bandmate in the lunch room of his elementary school, a partner with whom he later achieve massive commercial success.(1972) (Photo by Lloyd Morgan, CC)

And, on this day in 1996, Russian chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov completed his defeat of the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue in a six-game chess match.

Kasparov had been the youngest-ever World Chess Champion in 1985 at the age of 22, a title he held for 15 years. Considered by many to be the greatest chess player of all time, Kasparov is also an author and outspoken political activist for democracy, dedicating himself to “establishing free and fair elections in his homeland”.