20 years ago today, American Tara Lipinski became at age 15 the youngest gold medalist in Winter Olympics history when she won the ladies’ figure skating title at Nagano, Japan. Lipinski began as a roller skater 10 years earlier, learning the moves from coaches in her Philadelphia hometown and winning the US Championship for her age group when she was 9. On ice five years later, she became the youngest ever to win a World Figure Skating title, at the age of 14 years, 9 months, inspiring headlines of “Tara-Mania”. WATCH her gold medal performance… (1998)

MORE Good News on this Date:

The Supreme Court ruled that the power of the federal government is greater than that of any individual state (1809)

ruled that the power of the federal government is greater than that of any individual state (1809) The Metropolitan Museum of Art opened in New York City (1872)

opened in New York City (1872) Lt. Edward O’Hare became America’s first World War II flying ace (1942)

became America’s first World War II flying ace (1942) One of the greatest Canadian hockey players, Phil Esposito , was born (1942)

, was born (1942) John Glenn aboard Friendship 7 became the first American to orbit the earth (1962)

aboard Friendship 7 became the first American to orbit the earth (1962) Protesters in Albania ‘s capital, Tirana, toppled an enormous statue of the nation’s long-time dictator (1991)

‘s capital, Tirana, toppled an enormous statue of the nation’s long-time dictator (1991) Independent candidate Ross Perot announced he would run for president of the USA (1992)

Happy 91st Birthday to Oscar-winning actor and director Sidney Poitier. He became the first black performer to win a Best Actor Academy Award (for Lilies of the Field in 1964). Three years later he was the top box-office star with three films about race relations–To Sir, with Love, In the Heat of the Night, and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

At the age of 16, after growing up in The Bahamas, he moved to New York City and held a string of jobs as a dishwasher, until a successful audition landed him a spot with the American Negro Theatre. Poitier, who also starred in A Raisin in the Sun, has written three autobiographical books, including The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography (2000).

The movie icon who was once a Bahamian diplomatic ambassador to Japan, is also known for his detective thriller, “In the Heat of the Night”. WATCH a 2016 tribute film from the BAFTA awards…