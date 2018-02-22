38 years ago on this date, in a stunning upset, the United States Olympic hockey team consisting of amateurs and college students, defeated the long-dominant and heavily-favored Soviet Union team, 4-to-3, on its home ice in Lake Placid, New York. This victory, which later led to a gold medal, was dubbed the “Miracle on Ice,” and was voted the greatest sports moment of the twentieth century by Sports Illustrated. WATCH the crowd go wild… (1980)

Of the 20 players on Team USA, 13 eventually played in the NHL. Six of the Soviet Olympians also joined NHL clubs, including Viacheslav Fetisov, who became a teammate of American Mike Ramsey on the 1995 Detroit Red Wings team that played in the Stanley Cup Final.

