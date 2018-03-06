Happy Birthday to actor, writer and director Rob Reiner who turns 71 today. He first came to national prominence in the role of Michael Stivic on television’s All in the Family. As a film director, he earned an Oscar nomination for his military courtroom drama, ‘A Few Good Men’ and won acclaim for ‘When Harry Met Sally’, ‘Princess Bride’, ‘Spinal Tap’, ‘First Wives Club’, and ‘The Bucket List’, to name just a few. WATCH the scene when Archie Bunker first meets Michael… (1947)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Michelangelo was born, the Italian sculptor, painter, architect, poet, and engineer who exerted an unparalleled influence on the development of Western art during the Renaissance (1475)

The city of Toronto was incorporated (1834)

Israeli troops withdrew from the Sinai Peninsula (1957)

Ghana (Togoland) gained its Independence from Britain (1957)

Cassius Clay was given the name Muhammad Ali (meaning "beloved of Allah") by Elijah Muhammad and went on to actually become one of the most beloved public figures around the world (1964)

Walter Cronkite signed off after 19 years as anchor of The CBS Evening News (1981)

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II launched the first official royal Web site (1997)

It’s also the birthday of musician, singer, songwriter David Gilmour, who turns 72 years old.

In a career spanning more than 50 years, he is best known for his work as the guitarist and co-lead vocalist of the progressive rock band Pink Floyd. It was estimated that by 2012 the group had sold over 250 million records worldwide. Rolling Stone magazine ranked him number 14 in their list of the greatest guitarists of all time. As a young teen he met bassist Roger Waters and guitarist Syd Barrett, who, in 1967, asked him to join their band, Pink Floyd. In 1973, after Gilmour replaced Barrett as guitarist and co-songwriter, the group used advanced recording techniques, like multitrack recording, tape loops and synthesizers to create Dark Side of the Moon, one of the most successful albums of all time. See all his LPs on Amazon. (1946)