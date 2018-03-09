On this day 33 years ago, the first-ever Adopt-a-Highway sign was erected on Highway 69 in Texas. It promoted the Tyler Civitan Club in exchange for their promise to pick up litter along a two-mile stretch of the road. (1985)

MORE Good News on this Date:

  • Congress launched U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal in a special session, beginning the 100 days of legislating aimed at reversing the economic depression (1933)
  • The CBS news show See It Now, produced by Edward R. Murrow, aired a report critical of U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy, which led to the end of Communist ‘witch hunts’ on Capitol Hill (1954)
  • The Barbie doll made her debut at the International Toy Festival (1959)
  • The first Ford Mustang rolled off the assembly line at Ford Motor Company, the first sports car produced for a mass market (1964)
  • Dr. Antonia Novello was sworn in as Surgeon General of the United States, the first female and Hispanic American to serve in that position (1990)
  • The U.S. ban on using federal dollars for embryonic stem cell research was lifted (2009)
  • To prevent innocent men from being unjustly killed, Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn abolished the death penalty in his state and commuted the sentences of all remaining death row inmates (2011)
  • Polish mountaineers Adam Bielecki and Janusz Gołąb made the first winter ascent of Gasherbrum I (or K5), the 11th highest peak on Earth, located on the Pakistan-China border (2012)

And, on this day in 1995, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II made a symbolic visit to Northern Ireland, celebrating the peace that had been created one year earlier by a ceasefire between the IRA and Loyalists.The Queen arrives in Ireland -BBC photoTwo years later, the Good Friday peace agreement would end decades of bloodshed.

