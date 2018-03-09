On this day 33 years ago, the first-ever Adopt-a-Highway sign was erected on Highway 69 in Texas. It promoted the Tyler Civitan Club in exchange for their promise to pick up litter along a two-mile stretch of the road. (1985)

(Photo, VaDOT, CC)

MORE Good News on this Date:

Congress launched U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal in a special session, beginning the 100 days of legislating aimed at reversing the economic depression (1933)

The CBS news show See It Now, produced by Edward R. Murrow, aired a report critical of U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy, which led to the end of Communist 'witch hunts' on Capitol Hill (1954)

The Barbie doll made her debut at the International Toy Festival (1959)

The first Ford Mustang rolled off the assembly line at Ford Motor Company, the first sports car produced for a mass market (1964)

Dr. Antonia Novello was sworn in as Surgeon General of the United States, the first female and Hispanic American to serve in that position (1990)

The U.S. ban on using federal dollars for embryonic stem cell research was lifted (2009)

To prevent innocent men from being unjustly killed, Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn abolished the death penalty in his state and commuted the sentences of all remaining death row inmates (2011)

Polish mountaineers Adam Bielecki and Janusz Gołąb made the first winter ascent of Gasherbrum I (or K5), the 11th highest peak on Earth, located on the Pakistan-China border (2012)

And, on this day in 1995, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II made a symbolic visit to Northern Ireland, celebrating the peace that had been created one year earlier by a ceasefire between the IRA and Loyalists. Two years later, the Good Friday peace agreement would end decades of bloodshed.