FDA Says MDMA is Breakthrough Cure for PTSD After Shocking Success of Clinical Trials
It's a big step forward for a controversial treatment. 'Molly' tablets often don't contain much MDMA, because they're packed with fillers. The purest way to get MDMA is in crystal form. Depositphotos Ecstasy doesn’t sound like something you do in a doctor’s office. But the Food and Drug Administration wants that to change. The FDA just…
All the world’s people are the pharmaceutical cabals’ lab rats. Was the “breakthrough” human interaction? Was it a shoulder to lean on, a kind ear, some helpful counsel, or decompression time with folks who have shared the same experiences?
Nope. Predictably, it’s drugs. Again.
Minimal side-effects? If it is so wonderful, why is it an illegal drug? My sister got into ecstasy from about age 18-22. Now, at 39, her memory is completely shot. And NOT in a good way, as this article seems to infer…. It has been a tremendous battle. Ecstasy=Dementia