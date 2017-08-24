Google is Now Offering You Help For Depression

Google is taking advantage of its position as a top web browser to offer help to depressed users.

The tech titan has just released a new feature that offers a questionnaire to American users who Google the phrase “clinical depression”.

The feature was released in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in hopes that the questionnaire will encourage more US citizens to pursue treatment and counseling. According to the organization, one in five Americans suffer from depression, but only about 50% receive treatment.

“Clinical depression is a treatable condition which can impact many aspects of a person’s life,” wrote the organization in a statement. “We believe that awareness of depression can help empower and educate you, enabling quicker access to treatment. And while this tool can help, it’s important to note that PHQ-9 is not meant to act as a singular tool for diagnosis.

“We hope that by making this information available on Google, more people will become aware of depression and seek treatment to recover and improve their quality of life.”

