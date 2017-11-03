Houston Astros Player Proposes To Girlfriend On Live TV After Team Wins Their 1st World Series Uplift

Winning your very first World Series title is a huge moment in any baseball player’s life. But Carlos Correa made the night even more memorable with what he did during his first interview immediately following the game.

The Houston Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017. A World Series win is a major event for any team in Major League Baseball, but for the Astros, it was particularly significant.

The team hadn’t won a single championship since joining the major leagues back in 1962, according to the New York Times. It was even more impressive given that they won the high-stakes seventh game in the series on the Dodgers’ home turf! The Astros beat the Dodgers with a final score of 5-1 in Game 7, clinching the series by taking their fourth-game win over the Dodgers’ three-game win.

Carlos, the star shortstop for the Astros, was in the middle of a live interview after his team’s historic victory.

“Right now, I’m about to take another big step in my life,” the 23-year-old player told Fox Sports: MLB on Wednesday night. At that point, he turned to his girlfriend, 21-year-old Daniella Rodriguez. Daniella is a beauty queen who has held the titles of Miss Texas USA 2016 and Miss Texas Teen 2013, according to People.

Daniella was visibly floored and completely shocked when her boyfriend turned to her and dropped down on one knee, presenting her with a beautiful diamond ring.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman told Yahoo Sports that the team knew about Carlos’ proposal plan for a few days ahead of the big moment. Carlos had originally been planning to pop the question after Game 6, but pushed the plans back a day after the Astros lost that game, according to Alex. Daniella told Yahoo Sports that her husband-to-be had asked one of the clubhouse attendants to hang onto the ring and bring it to him if the Astros won the series.

Talk about an incredible live television moment!

Congrats to the Houston Astros on their win — and congrats to Carlos and Daniella on their big step! Click the link below to see the heartwarming proposal on live TV.

