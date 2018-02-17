 Marriage Archives - Good News Network
Woman’s Near-Fatal Car Accident Led Her to Marrying the Love of Her Life

Inspiring

Strangers Get New Hearts on the Same Day, Fall in Love After Families Met in Waiting Room

Inspiring

Neighbors Reunite Couple With Engagement Ring Accidentally Flushed Down the Toilet

Inspiring

7 Steps to Help You (Truly) Forgive Your Spouse

Self-Help

Supportive Friends Come Together With Wine and Wedding Dresses For ‘Divorce Party’

Inspiring

An Amazing Story of Synchronicity as Heirloom Ring is Found by Strangers in Time for Marriage Proposal

Inspiring

Real-Life ‘The Notebook’ Couple Weds Again After Husband Forgets They’re Married and Re-Proposes

Inspiring

The 5 Love Languages and How to Improve Any Relationship Just by Knowing How to Use Them

Good Life

‘True love always finds its way back’: Watch Divorced Dad Propose to Ex-Wife

Inspiring

How Chickens and Goats Caused Likelihood of Child Marriage to Plummet by 90%

World

Couple Gets Engaged Just Hours Before They Become Heroes At a Liquor Store

Heroes

‘Hair is Not What Makes You Beautiful’ –Woman Inspires Millions With Engagement Photos

Arts & Leisure

Check Out People’s Elation Yesterday When Australia Voted ‘Yes’ For Gay Marriage

World

93-Year-old Eats Lunch Next to Picture of His Late Wife Every Day: ‘True love never ends’

Inspiring

When Wife Needed Kidney, He Walked For Miles Holding a Sign – and He Just Found a Donor

Inspiring

Watch Tom Hanks Help a Man Pull Off Surprise Marriage Proposal

Celebrities

Houston Astros Player Proposes To Girlfriend On Live TV After Team Wins Their 1st World Series

Inspiring

Senior Learns How to Do Wife’s Makeup Before She Goes Blind

Inspiring

Fiona the Hippo and Her Chubby Neck Adorably Photobombs Man’s Wedding Proposal

Laughs

Watch Groom’s Emotional Response to Seeing Bride Finally Walk Down The Aisle

Inspiring
