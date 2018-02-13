If you missed our live stream of Good News Weekly-LIVE on Facebook Tuesday evening, check out our interview below with Jay Levin the LA Weekly Founder and former journalist who is bringing emotional learning (EQ) into a school near you.

“We all can alter our lives, relationships, careers – AND consequently the broader culture – for the better,” says Levin, about his Big EQ Campaign. “That’s why social and emotional learning skills (SEL) should be included in every school’s curriculum.”

In Episode #4, we also discussed the week’s top good news.

