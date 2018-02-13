 Schools Archives - Good News Network
Good News Weekly–LIVE with LA Weekly Founder Jay Levin: He’s Bringing Emotional Learning to Schools

Founders Blog

Woman Begs For Help to Heat Icy Baltimore Classrooms and Gets Warmest Response

Inspiring

Fourth-Grader Makes Toys for Fidgeters to Pay For Classmates’ Hot Lunches

Kids

Elementary School ‘Share Tables’ Keep Unwanted Lunch Food Out of Trash

Kids

Instead of Committing Suicide on a Nepalese Mountain, She Met a Villager Who Changed Everything

Inspiring

Little Girl Uses Her Lemonade Stand to Pay Down Other Kids’ School Lunch Debt

Kids

Father of Metallica Bassist Who Died Has Been Quietly Donating Royalties to Child Musicians

Arts & Leisure

Sacking Homework, County Schools Tell Parents to Read With Their Kids Instead

USA

Anonymous Group of Adults Secretly Watches Over Struggling Youth of Their Town

Inspiring

Clooney’s Foundation to Open 7 Schools for 3,000 Syrian Refugee Children

Celebrities

60 Schools Are Installing Washers and Dryers For Homeless and Troubled Students

USA

Bullying Rates Have Fallen By Half in the Last Decade: Study

USA

New Mexico to Pass First Law Prohibiting “Lunch Shaming”

USA

Shakira Built 7 Schools in the Poorest Areas of South America

Celebrities

Tennessee to Become Only State Offering Free Community College For Adults

USA

NFL Player Spends Free Week Giving Books, Reading to Kids

Celebrities

Surplus Marijuana Tax Revenues to be Used for Bully Prevention in Colorado

USA

This Girl has Donated Over 100K Crayons and Markers to Kids in Need

Kids

Librarian Secretly Squirrels Away $4Mil to Donate to School After His Death

Inspiring

University Coal Use Has Plunged 64% Since 2008

Environment
