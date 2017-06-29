Man Takes Mom on Bucket List Adventure as Redemption for Unappreciative Younger Years Uplift

Sian Pierre Regis is well aware of how he treated his mother Rebecca when he was younger – and he’s embarrassed by the way he acted.

Sian Pierre says that despite his mother working hard to put food on the table, he would often give her a hard time for not making more money.

Rebecca called her son last summer and left a voicemail on his phone explaining that she had been fired from her job. She had been working for many years as a hotel maid in Boston, Massachusetts while raising her kids – up until they gave her the pink slip.

So when she lost her job, she didn’t know what to do with herself – but that’s when Sian Pierre stepped in.

In order to get his mother through her trying time, the young entrepreneur started helping Rebecca complete everything on her bucket list: such as take a hip hop class, milk a cow in Vermont, and walk the Boston Marathon.

The adventure has totally changed the duo’s relationship.

