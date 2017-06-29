Man Takes Mom on Bucket List Adventure as Redemption for Unappreciative Younger Years
Sian Pierre Regis is well aware of how he treated his mother Rebecca when he was younger – and he’s embarrassed by the way he acted.
Sian Pierre says that despite his mother working hard to put food on the table, he would often give her a hard time for not making more money.
RELATED: 102-Year-old Crosses Off ‘Being Arrested’ From Her Bucket List
Rebecca called her son last summer and left a voicemail on his phone explaining that she had been fired from her job. She had been working for many years as a hotel maid in Boston, Massachusetts while raising her kids – up until they gave her the pink slip.
So when she lost her job, she didn’t know what to do with herself – but that’s when Sian Pierre stepped in.
In order to get his mother through her trying time, the young entrepreneur started helping Rebecca complete everything on her bucket list: such as take a hip hop class, milk a cow in Vermont, and walk the Boston Marathon.
The adventure has totally changed the duo’s relationship.
(WATCH the video below)
Click To Share This Sweet Story With Your Friends – Photo by CBS News