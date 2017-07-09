Male Model Jumps into Choppy Water to Rescue Drowning Dog Uplift

Pets by Good News Network

This fashion model wasn’t afraid of jumping into choppy ocean waters if it meant saving the pup who had been blown off of a pier.

In 2009, Raden Soemawinata was on the Brighton Pier in Victoria, Australia when 60 mile per hour winds blew Bibi, a small Maltese-Shih Tzu mixed dog, into the sea.

RELATED: Mysterious Cat Rescues Injured Tourist From Swiss Mountains

Before she could react, however, Soemawinata tore off his pants and jumped into the sea.

“It was pretty cold and windy, but it wasn’t such a hard decision to jump in, it wasn’t such a great feat,” Soemawinata reportedly said of his rescue. “I’m a part-time model, so getting into my jocks isn’t so different to what I do for work.”

Soemawinata, who 20 years old at the time, was scattering his grandmother’s ashes from the pier when he saw Bibi tumble into the ocean.

Though the death of his grandmother is a tragic reason for him to be present for the heroic rescue, events could have taken a turn for the worst.

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends (Photos by Raden Soemawinata)