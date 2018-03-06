EDITOR’S NOTE: We want to bring you this groundbreaking article via iCopyright, but have no control over their ads. Please know that GNN does not endorse the advertisements… Thank you.

UPDATE: President Trump welcomed the progressive announcement in a tweet this morning reading: “Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting!”

Click To Share The Exciting News With Your Friends