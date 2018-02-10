Quote of the Day: “Love believes the best about someone else. Look for the positive intention. Seek the good and you will find it.” – Mary Manin Morrissey

The Story Behind the Photo: When someone set fire to a shop owned by immigrants in Norwich, England, the community responded with a “love bomb” — posting notes on heart-shaped slips of paper, in all different languages and raising $35,000 for repairs. (See more photos from the 2016 incident by Katy Jon Went, on Facebook)

