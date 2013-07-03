Bob the Cat Rescued Me from Drugs: How a Sick Stray Inspired...

Bob the Cat Rescued Me from Drugs: How a Sick Stray Inspired an Addict to Sell a Million Books Uplift

Pets by Good News Network

In 2007 James Bowen had been a homeless heroin addict for more than a decade when he found a stray, injured cat called Bob, who would not leave his doorstep.

Sensing a bond with another lost soul, he nursed the tabby back to health and began traveling with him on the city bus.

Bob became the subject of an international bestseller, “A Street Cat Named Bob: How One Man and His Cat Found Hope on the Streets“.

James still pinches himself about the success of the book, which would go on to become a series and a 2016 movie, and he began saving to get a mortgage, no longer on federal benefits–or drugs.

(WATCH the video below, or READ the story w/ photos in the UK Mirror)