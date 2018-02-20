Alternative Medicine Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Tag: Alternative Medicine
Can Sound Wave Therapy Heal What Ails You?
Feb 20, 2018
Good Health
Want Instant Pain Relief? New Report Says You Could Go For a Swim in Cold Water
Feb 16, 2018
Health
“Breakthrough Therapy” For PTSD Enters Final Round of Trials After Amazing Results
Jan 27, 2018
Health
Infertile Couples Might Finally Be Able to Have Kids Thanks to 100-Year-old Technique
May 21, 2017
Health
Suffering From Spring Allergies? Probiotics May Curb Your Symptoms
Mar 4, 2017
Health
Most Complete Study to Date Says Marijuana Can Treat Addiction, Mental Health
Nov 20, 2016
Health
Salmonella Test Results Hold Promise For Non-Invasive Cancer Treatment
Oct 30, 2016
Health
Magic Mushrooms Show Promise for ‘Untreatable Depression’ – Study
May 18, 2016
Health
Rosemary Scent Boosts Memory by 15% –Peppermint Also Works
May 15, 2016
Health
Low-Dose Aspirin Increases Cancer Survival
Apr 20, 2016
Health
Man’s Cancer is Healed After Doing Random Acts of Kindness for a Year
Apr 19, 2016
Inspiring
Virginia Passes Medical Marijuana Bill to Allow for Production of Oils
Mar 10, 2016
USA
Marijuana Fills Dire Medical Needs of Families; Science, States Try to Catch Up
Nov 16, 2015
Health
Holistic Jungle Plants and Spiritual Work Improve Patients With Cancer
Nov 10, 2015
Health
Foods and Recipes to Help Boost Immunity and Fight the Flu
Jan 10, 2013
Health
Swedish Energy Company Offers Light Therapy in Bus Shelters
Nov 28, 2012
Health
Groundbreaking Prescription Calls for Video Game to Treat Pain
Oct 25, 2012
Health
Fish Oil Helped Save Boy in Coma
Oct 21, 2012
Health
Ancient Incan Plant Remedy Set to Replace Dental Injections
Mar 17, 2012
Health
Ancient Incan Plant Remedy Set to Replace Dental Injections
Mar 17, 2012
