Alternative Medicine Archives - Good News Network

Can Sound Wave Therapy Heal What Ails You?

Good Health

Want Instant Pain Relief? New Report Says You Could Go For a Swim in Cold Water

Health

“Breakthrough Therapy” For PTSD Enters Final Round of Trials After Amazing Results

Health

Infertile Couples Might Finally Be Able to Have Kids Thanks to 100-Year-old Technique

Health

Suffering From Spring Allergies? Probiotics May Curb Your Symptoms

Health

Most Complete Study to Date Says Marijuana Can Treat Addiction, Mental Health

Health

Salmonella Test Results Hold Promise For Non-Invasive Cancer Treatment

Health

Magic Mushrooms Show Promise for ‘Untreatable Depression’ – Study

Health

Rosemary Scent Boosts Memory by 15% –Peppermint Also Works

Health

Low-Dose Aspirin Increases Cancer Survival

Health

Man’s Cancer is Healed After Doing Random Acts of Kindness for a Year

Inspiring

Virginia Passes Medical Marijuana Bill to Allow for Production of Oils

USA

Marijuana Fills Dire Medical Needs of Families; Science, States Try to Catch Up

Health

Holistic Jungle Plants and Spiritual Work Improve Patients With Cancer

Health
green tea

Foods and Recipes to Help Boost Immunity and Fight the Flu

Health
Swedish bus stop features light therapy

Swedish Energy Company Offers Light Therapy in Bus Shelters

Health
video gaming by mzacha-morguefile

Groundbreaking Prescription Calls for Video Game to Treat Pain

Health
fishoils

Fish Oil Helped Save Boy in Coma

Health
herb dental remedy, Acmella oleracea

Ancient Incan Plant Remedy Set to Replace Dental Injections

Health
