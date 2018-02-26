 Egypt Archives - Good News Network
Thanks to Cheap Solar Prices, Egypt Will Use its Sunshine for World’s Largest Solar Park

World

Watch World’s Tallest Man and Shortest Woman Meet For the First Time

World

Scans of King Tut’s Tomb Reveal Hidden Chambers

World

Teen Risks Jail to Climb One of The Seven Wonders of the World (WATCH)

Arts & Leisure

Update: Billionaire Is “Optimistic” About Buying Island for Refugees

World

Breakthrough in Arid Egypt For Making Salty Sea Water Drinkable

Science

Egyptian Billionaire Now In Talks to Buy Two Entire Islands for Refugees

World

Billionaire Offers to Buy Island for Refugees Pouring into Europe

World

Teenage Girl Turns Plastic Trash Into Million-Dollar Biofuel

Kids

Coke’s Ramadan Campaign Promotes Tolerance With Label-Free Cans, Stunning Ad

Inspiring

Kitten Survives 3000-Mile Trip From Egypt to UK Locked in a Box

Animals
ancient Egyptian dog sculpture - courtesy of MET

New York’s Metropolitan Museum to Return 19 Artifacts to Egypt

World
pyramids via NASA satellite

NASA Satellite Helps Find 17 Unknown Egyptian Pyramids

Science
egypt flag waving by Kodak-Agfa-flickr-CC

My Vote Finally Counted: Flying Home for Egypt’s Referendum

World
Egypt demonstrations - by M Soli CC license

Egypt Proposes Sweeping Changes

World
Mosque -- Morguefile photo by munozgo

Muslims and Christians Work Together in a New Egypt

Egypt demonstrations - by M Soli CC license

Mubarak Finally Steps Down as President of Egypt

World
egypt-volunteerism-hugs-DailyNewsEgypt

Volunteerism Erupts During Egyptian Protests in New Spirit of National Pride

World
