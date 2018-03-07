 Electricity Archives - Good News Network
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’

Woman’s Ingenious Invention Generates Electricity Using Wind From Trains, Subways

Danish Wind Power Breaks Record… Again

Watch Students Run Cheering Down the Hall When Power Comes Back on in Puerto Rican School

Elon Musk Says He Can Fix Puerto Rico’s Energy Crisis

India Unveils Plan to Bring Electricity to Every Household in 2018

Yellowstone Park Has a Supervolcano That Could Help Power America’s Future

This Battery Made of Paper Can be Powered by the Bacteria in Your Spit

India Makes Moves Toward Sustainability and Less Pollution

England Just Had Its First Day Without Coal Since Industrial Revolution

California Sun Produces So Much Power That Electricity Prices Turn Negative

65K Streetlights in Detroit Illuminate Exciting New Growth

Scientists Can Use Wires 3 Atoms Wide to Create Fabric That Generates Electricity

Las Vegas Now Draws 100% of its Energy From Renewables

Shimmering Leaves in Paris are Actually Tiny Wind Turbines

Huge Solar Facility to Give Power to 1M African People

New Guidelines Will Push Landfills to Convert Their Emissions into Electricity

Solar Power in US Sets New Records, Beats Natural Gas for the First Time

Austria’s Largest State is Now 100% Powered by Renewables

First Hot-Rocks Plant in Australia Delivers Clean Geothermal Energy

