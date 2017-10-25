 Human Rights Archives - Good News Network
Child Labor Rates Cut By Almost Half, Millions More Children Get a Childhood

World

Chechens Finally Granted Refuge Status After Persecution for Being Gay

World

Congress in Unanimous Vote Passes Bill of Rights for Sexual Assault Victims

USA

Women Can Become Heads of Households in India Says Court Ruling

World

Saudi Girls Get Gym Classes for the First Time (And Other Advances)

World

Malala Yousafzai Becomes Youngest-ever Nobel Prize Winner

World
miner hands African-RESOLVE photo

Intel Microprocessors Are Now All Conflict-Free

World
USNS Cesar Chavez launch

For 50th Annv. of United Farm Workers, Navy Christens USS Cesar Chavez

USA
Turkey premier Recep Tayyip Erdogan - Photo by ABr-CC

Turkish Leader is Hero for Opening Doors to Syrian Refugees

World
Russell Brand Secret Policemans Ball-Epixvideo

Comics Support Amnesty Intl at Secret Policeman’s Ball American Debut

Celebrities

