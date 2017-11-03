Poetry Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Home
Tags
Poetry
Tag: Poetry
When Girl Writes Poem About the Eiffel Tower, the French President Responds With One of His Own
Nov 3, 2017
Arts & Leisure
The 10 Jazziest Quotes From Kerouac’s “On The Road” – Published 60 Years Ago Today
Sep 5, 2017
Arts & Leisure
Beneath the Falling Yellow Leaves: The Joy of Being an Aged Care Worker
Jun 6, 2017
Your Blogs
Tribute: Leonard Cohen the Smoky Prince of Prose and Poetry (1934-2016)
Nov 11, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Bob Dylan Awarded 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature
Oct 13, 2016
Arts & Leisure
New Rumi Film Will Challenge Muslim Stereotypes
Jun 13, 2016
Arts & Leisure
Man Delivers Sweet Poem Instead of Getting Mad Over Towed Car (WATCH)
Apr 23, 2016
Laughs
‘I Am Odd, I Am New’: Autistic Boy Writes Breathtaking Poem About Differences
Apr 18, 2016
Kids
Beautiful Animated Film of Kahlil Gibran’s ‘The Prophet’ Now on DVD (WATCH)
Mar 11, 2016
Reviews
Poem’s Twist Ending Gives Bar Patrons Whole New Perspective on the Words
Jul 30, 2015
Inspiring
“An Awakening” Thanks to Cancer
Jun 19, 2014
Your Blogs
A Poet Wore Plastic Bags On the Street Until Kind Stranger Hears His Dream
Feb 28, 2014
Inspiring
Love Letters of Barrett, Browning Go Online
Feb 14, 2012
Inspiring
President Obama Honors 15 Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipients
Feb 15, 2011
Inspiring
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
