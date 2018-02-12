 Positive Trends Archives - Good News Network
Meat Substitutes in Europe Have Grown by 451%

Record Low Number of Police Officers Killed in 2017

No Rise in Autism in Past Three Years, Says Large U.S. Study

US Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.1%, Lowest in 17 Years

Chicago Gun Violence is Down for 8th Month in a Row

Today’s Teens Might Be Better Law-Abiding Citizens Than Any Generation in 60 Years

Child Labor Rates Cut By Almost Half, Millions More Children Get a Childhood

Here’s Your Antidote to Current Events: Positive News About 10 Death Rates That Keep Going Down

Underage and Binge Drinking in US is Drying Up

US Music Industry Soars as Streaming Hits 30 Million and CD Sales Rebound

This Country’s Millennials are Least Likely to Drink and Drive Than Any Other Age Group

Leprosy Has Been Almost Entirely Defeated

Serious Violence in England and Wales Plummets in Recent Years

U.S. Airlines Excel: Denied Boardings, Mishandled Bags at Lowest Rate in 26 Years

Number of Child Deaths Cut Almost in Half Globally Since 1990,

Suicide Rates Plummet Among Members of Apache Tribe

Abortions Hit New Low in U.S.

These 7 Major U.S. Cities Achieved Double-digit Drop in Burglary Rates

Number Of Hungry US Kids Drops To Lowest Level Since Before Recession

Giant Panda No Longer Endangered!

