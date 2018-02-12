Positive Trends Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Science
New Device From MIT Generates Electricity From Thin Air, an ‘Untapped Energy Source’
Science
That Ridiculous Voice We Use to Talk to Dogs? They Actually Love It, Paper Shows
Business
Company Offers to Pay Employees Up to $10 a Day to Cycle to Work
Animals
Watch What Happens When Woman Rushes into Police Station With Lifeless Puppy
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Positive Trends
Tag: Positive Trends
Meat Substitutes in Europe Have Grown by 451%
Feb 12, 2018
World
Record Low Number of Police Officers Killed in 2017
Jan 8, 2018
USA
No Rise in Autism in Past Three Years, Says Large U.S. Study
Jan 4, 2018
Health
US Unemployment Rate Falls to 4.1%, Lowest in 17 Years
Nov 4, 2017
USA
Chicago Gun Violence is Down for 8th Month in a Row
Nov 3, 2017
Good Bites
Today’s Teens Might Be Better Law-Abiding Citizens Than Any Generation in 60 Years
Oct 29, 2017
USA
Child Labor Rates Cut By Almost Half, Millions More Children Get a Childhood
Oct 25, 2017
World
Here’s Your Antidote to Current Events: Positive News About 10 Death Rates That Keep Going Down
Oct 5, 2017
Health
Underage and Binge Drinking in US is Drying Up
Sep 28, 2017
Good Bites
US Music Industry Soars as Streaming Hits 30 Million and CD Sales Rebound
Sep 22, 2017
Arts & Leisure
This Country’s Millennials are Least Likely to Drink and Drive Than Any Other Age Group
Sep 16, 2017
World
Leprosy Has Been Almost Entirely Defeated
Jul 11, 2017
Good Bites
Serious Violence in England and Wales Plummets in Recent Years
Apr 29, 2017
World
U.S. Airlines Excel: Denied Boardings, Mishandled Bags at Lowest Rate in 26 Years
Apr 10, 2017
USA
Number of Child Deaths Cut Almost in Half Globally Since 1990,
Apr 3, 2017
Health
Suicide Rates Plummet Among Members of Apache Tribe
Nov 27, 2016
USA
Abortions Hit New Low in U.S.
Nov 27, 2016
USA
These 7 Major U.S. Cities Achieved Double-digit Drop in Burglary Rates
Sep 19, 2016
USA
Number Of Hungry US Kids Drops To Lowest Level Since Before Recession
Sep 8, 2016
USA
Giant Panda No Longer Endangered!
Sep 5, 2016
Environment
1
2
3
...
7
Page 1 of 7
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC