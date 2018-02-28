 Poverty Archives - Good News Network
Before They Went on Strike, Teachers Packed Lunches to Make Sure Kids Wouldn’t Miss a Meal

USA

Origami-inspired Tents of Donated Cardboard Could Protect Brussels’s Homeless

World

After Denver Hired Homeless People to Perform Day Labor For the City, More Than 100 Landed Regular Jobs

USA

Custodian Learns Teen is Hungry and Homeless So She Shows Him Her ‘Other’ Janitor’s Closet

Inspiring

Aldi to Give Away All its Unsold Fresh Food to ‘Less Fortunate Individuals’ on Christmas Eve

Business

Company That Turns Tire Scraps into Shoes Employs Single Mothers Living in Poverty

Business
Say it with a Sock holding Lava Mae socks

Buy Gift of Socks and Get a Free Pair for Yourself –And 15,000 for the Homeless

USA

Muslim Doctors Run Clinic to Give Free Health Care to People of All Faiths

Religion

‘Superpope’ Francis T-shirts to Help the Poor and Needy

Religion

Michael Jordan Gives $7M to Open Medical Clinics in Poor US Neighborhoods

Celebrities

Ohio State to Make College Tuition-free for Low and Moderate Income Residents

USA

Parking Meters Shaped Like Keys are Key to Ending One City’s Homelessness

USA

Two Villages Emerge From Poverty – and Pollution – With Online Sales

World

Free Solar Panels to Be Installed on 800K Low-income UK Households

World

Once a Homeless Teen Mom, She’s Now a Hairdresser Offering Free Makeovers to Girls in City Shelters

Inspiring

This Church Vowed to Bring Dignity to Homeless Folks by Building Tiny House Village Next Door

USA

Instead of Punishment, Pizzeria Owner Reaches Out to Family Who Robbed Him

Inspiring

A Dozen Homeless People Have Been Reunited with Their Families Thanks to This Start-Up

Inspiring

60 Schools Are Installing Washers and Dryers For Homeless and Troubled Students

USA

Do You Live in One of the 50 U.S. Counties That Have Ended Veteran Homelessness?

USA
