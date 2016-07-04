 Remedy Archives - Good News Network
Dental Fillings Heal Teeth With Stem Cells

Philippine Teen Discovers Powerful Natural Poison Against Zika Bugs

I Cured My Hemorrhoids in a Week Without Spending a Dime (It’s All About That Pee!)

Magic Mushrooms Show Promise for ‘Untreatable Depression’ – Study

Low-Dose Aspirin Increases Cancer Survival

Kroger Makes Heroin Overdose Kit Available Without Prescription

Mexican Students Devise Natural Mosquito Repellent to Avert Zika Virus

New Class of Drugs Prevent Migraines and Offer Hope

2 Cups of Coffee Can Beat Back Breast Cancer Recurrences

Colorado Doctor Discovered Natural Way To Treat Common Vertigo

Buddhist Chemist Invents Non-Toxic Paint Stripper

Lullabies Reduce Pain in Children, Say Academics

Pharmacy Prescribes Music for Pain

Study Finds Beer Ingredient Could Help Brew New Medicine

Repelling Bugs With The Essence Of Grapefruit

New Therapeutic Approach to Obesity uses Body’s own Hormone to Limit Hunger, Increase Activity

