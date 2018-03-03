 Rome Archives - Good News Network
Watch Giggling Residents of Rome Delight in Rare Snowfall With a Snowball Fight

Watch Pope Francis Give Blessing to Man Who Surprised His Girlfriend With Marriage Proposal

Upscale Fashion Company is Paying to Maintain Rome’s Colosseum

Pope Opens Free Laundromat for Rome’s Poor

Police Officers Give Hope to Elderly Couple With a Side of Pasta

St. Peter’s Basilica Lit With Breathtaking Climate Change Art Projections (WATCH)

Hero Homeless Migrant Rewarded After Rescuing Drowning Woman in Rome

Vatican Completes Showers for Homeless in St Peter’s Square

For Pope Francis, A Simple Mass And A Call To Protect The Poor

