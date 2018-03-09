Shelter Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Home
Tags
Shelter
Tag: Shelter
Comfy Armchairs Pouring in For Animal Shelter So Every Pet Can Have a Spot
Mar 9, 2018
Animals
If You Donate to Feed Homeless Pets, You Can Watch Your Meal Being Served in Real Time
Jul 7, 2017
Animals
Dedicated Shelter Staff Teaches Dog French For Her New Home
Jun 2, 2017
Animals
IKEA Donates Doll Beds to Shelter Cats Waiting to be Adopted
Apr 17, 2017
Animals
Soccer Superstar Helps Save Dozens of Dogs With the Stroke of a Pen
Feb 9, 2017
Celebrities
Blind Husky and His Seeing-Eye Chihuahua Adopted Just in Time
Nov 20, 2016
Animals
Domestic Violence Shelters Will Soon Be Renovated to Accommodate Pets
Oct 19, 2016
Animals
Romanian Shelter Gives Paraplegic Dogs Love, Care, and Wheelchairs (LOOK)
Oct 5, 2016
Animals
Homeless Shelter Rehabs Old Building to Offer Place of Employment to its Guests
Sep 18, 2016
USA
This Rescue Dog Found New Life Sniffing Out Illegal Pornography
Sep 7, 2016
Animals
New Zealand Businessmen to Buy Cruise Ship For the Homeless
Aug 12, 2016
World
High School Cross Country Team Take Shelter Dogs For a Run
Aug 11, 2016
Animals
Shelter Dog Saves Puppy’s Life–And Both Get Adopted in Show of Thanks
Mar 14, 2016
Animals
Truffle Hunting Offers New Life for Shelter Dogs in Australia
Mar 4, 2016
Animals
Dog Stolen as Pup Returned to Family by Shelter Volunteers 100 Miles Away
Feb 28, 2016
Animals
Big-hearted Little Boy Gives Up Birthday Gifts to Help Shelter Animals
Feb 3, 2016
Kids
Crazy-Successful Adoption Event Empties Out Entire Animal Shelter
Nov 10, 2015
Animals
Clear Your Schedule: Baby Kitten Cuddling is a Real Volunteer Job
Aug 3, 2015
Animals
British Army’s Canine Hero Survives Taliban to Help Other Dogs
Feb 21, 2013
Animals
India Gives Another 50,000 Houses to Urban Poor
Aug 12, 2012
World
1
2
Page 1 of 2
