Shelter Archives - Good News Network

Comfy Armchairs Pouring in For Animal Shelter So Every Pet Can Have a Spot

Animals

If You Donate to Feed Homeless Pets, You Can Watch Your Meal Being Served in Real Time

Animals

Dedicated Shelter Staff Teaches Dog French For Her New Home

Animals

IKEA Donates Doll Beds to Shelter Cats Waiting to be Adopted

Animals

Soccer Superstar Helps Save Dozens of Dogs With the Stroke of a Pen

Celebrities

Blind Husky and His Seeing-Eye Chihuahua Adopted Just in Time

Animals

Domestic Violence Shelters Will Soon Be Renovated to Accommodate Pets

Animals

Romanian Shelter Gives Paraplegic Dogs Love, Care, and Wheelchairs (LOOK)

Animals

Homeless Shelter Rehabs Old Building to Offer Place of Employment to its Guests

USA

This Rescue Dog Found New Life Sniffing Out Illegal Pornography

Animals

New Zealand Businessmen to Buy Cruise Ship For the Homeless

World

High School Cross Country Team Take Shelter Dogs For a Run

Animals

Shelter Dog Saves Puppy’s Life–And Both Get Adopted in Show of Thanks

Animals

Truffle Hunting Offers New Life for Shelter Dogs in Australia

Animals

Dog Stolen as Pup Returned to Family by Shelter Volunteers 100 Miles Away

Animals

Big-hearted Little Boy Gives Up Birthday Gifts to Help Shelter Animals

Kids

Crazy-Successful Adoption Event Empties Out Entire Animal Shelter

Animals

Clear Your Schedule: Baby Kitten Cuddling is a Real Volunteer Job

Animals
War dog Brin-Geoff Pugh-photo

British Army’s Canine Hero Survives Taliban to Help Other Dogs

Animals
public housing in India

India Gives Another 50,000 Houses to Urban Poor

World
