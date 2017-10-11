Wales Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Join
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Sign in
Welcome!
Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password?
Sign up
Welcome!
Register for an account
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
Search
Sign in / Join
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Create a Free Account
Create a Free Account
and join the GNN community!
your email
your username
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Good News Network
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Celebrities
Mike Rowe Honors 82-yo For Making 800,000 Wooden Toy Cars For Kids in His Spare Time
Health
Surprise Finding Could Lead to New MS Treatments
Inspiring
Celebrate International Women’s Day With These 5 Badass Women in Science
Business
Random Company Will Pay Man’s Drunken $1,600 Uber Fare As Thank You For Not Drinking and Driving
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
Good Talks
Good Gifts
Home
Tags
Wales
Tag: Wales
Watch 13-Year-old Girl Land Record-Breaking Backflip in Her Wheelchair
Oct 11, 2017
Sports
Young Boy Saves 5 Lives in Just 2 Days
Sep 18, 2017
Kids
Serious Violence in England and Wales Plummets in Recent Years
Apr 29, 2017
World
Watch Wales Fans Ecstatic at Historic Win Over Belgium, ‘Bring on Portugal!’
Jul 3, 2016
Sports
Your Opportunity to Live for $1.50 a Year on Picturesque Farm By the Sea
May 21, 2016
World
Poetry in Motion: Power Plant Will Use Ocean Tides to Power 155K Homes
Oct 14, 2015
Environment
After Epic Battle, Real-Life ‘Hobbit House’ is Saved from Demolition
Jul 16, 2015
Environment
In His Will, Man Gives Buddies Each $5000 With Orders to Go on Holiday
May 8, 2015
Inspiring
Impressive 20% of Electricity in UK From Renewables in 2014
Aug 25, 2014
World
5,000 Years Old: Ancient Yew Tree Identified In Wales
Jul 12, 2014
Environment
More People Living Longer in England, Wales
May 12, 2014
Good Bites
Mother in Wales Offers Free Home Cooked Meals for Families on Benefits
Feb 2, 2014
Inspiring
Help Save a Rainforest the Size of Wales
Dec 17, 2011
Environment
Pakistan Flood Aid Response ‘Overwhelming’ in Wales
Aug 16, 2010
World
Crime Falls to Lowest Since 1981 in England, Wales
Jul 21, 2010
World
New Tree For Every Child in Wales
Dec 18, 2007
World
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
Follow us on Instagram
@goodnewsnetwork
Good Talks
Shop
About
Support GNN
App
Contact
Privacy
© Copyright 1997–2017 GNN, LLC