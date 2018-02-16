Wind Archives - Good News Network

Sign in
Good News
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Good Talks
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Gifts
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Good News
All
USA
World
Inspiring
Animals
Laughs
Environment
Heroes
Kids
Self-Help
Founders Blog
Science
Health
Arts & Leisure
Celebrities
Sports
Religion
Reviews
At Home
Business
Top Videos
Founders Blog
Hear Our Good News Guru Story Friday Morning About Incredible Chain of Good Deeds That Saved 6 Lives
Celebrities
Mike Rowe Honors 82-yo For Making 800,000 Wooden Toy Cars For Kids in His Spare Time
Health
Surprise Finding Could Lead to New MS Treatments
Inspiring
Celebrate International Women’s Day With These 5 Badass Women in Science
Good Talks
All
Good Life
Good Business
Good Health
Good Life
Emotional First Aid: The Practical Science Of Healing Emotions
Good Life
5 Ways to Connect With Others: The Key Priority for Problem-Solving
Good Life
Inspired Sleep: How to Put Your Dreams to Work
Good Life
How to Find Your Passion
Good Gifts
Affiliates
‘Within Good’ – Reminder Bracelet
Affiliates
Scarf Filters the City Air Around You
Affiliates
Beautiful Crafts Teach World Cultures to Kids (and Adults)
Affiliates
Sock-of-the-Month Club Gives Thousands to Homeless, too
Affiliates
Spirit-infused Fresh Roasted Coffee From Firefighters
Get Involved
Members
Become a Member
Submit Your Own Good News
Submit a News Link or Photo
Gift Memberships
GNN Merch
500GoodThings.com
About Us
About Us
Founder’s Blog
Contact
Press
RSS Feeds
Legal
Tag: Wind
Woman’s Ingenious Invention Generates Electricity Using Wind From Trains, Subways
Feb 16, 2018
Environment
Danish Wind Power Breaks Record… Again
Jan 19, 2018
World
There Was So Much Wind in Germany Last Week, Consumers Were Given Free Energy
Nov 3, 2017
World
World’s First Floating Ocean Wind Farm is Set to Start Powering European Coastline
Jul 28, 2017
World
Scotland Blows World Away With Wind Power Equal to 118% of Nation’s Electricity Needs
Jul 25, 2017
World
Company is Offering to Retrain Coal Miners as Wind Farmers For Free
May 26, 2017
USA
LEGO Reaches 100% Renewable Energy Goal 3 Years Early
May 17, 2017
Business
In Case of Typhoon, This Turbine Would Power Japan For 50 Years
Nov 10, 2016
Science
Portugal Runs for Four Days Straight on Renewable Energy Alone
Jun 13, 2016
World
The Wind Turbines Saving Galapagos Islands Without Harming Endangered Birds
May 30, 2016
Environment
Despite Low Oil Prices, Renewables Attract Record $329 Billion in 2015
Jan 16, 2016
Environment
Solar-Powered Pod Allows You to Live Anywhere Off the Grid, Now For Sale
Jan 10, 2016
Environment
New Record for Scottish Wind Farms, Power for Nearly 1Mil Homes
Jun 27, 2015
World
China’s Emissions Fell for the First Time in a Decade, Clean Energy Up
Mar 13, 2015
World
Impressive 20% of Electricity in UK From Renewables in 2014
Aug 25, 2014
World
As Federal Money Dries Up, States Get Creative in Funding Renewable Energy
May 2, 2012
USA
Floating Windmills in Japan Help Wind Down Nuclear Power
Mar 31, 2012
Science
India Tops World with Record Green Energy Growth
Feb 6, 2012
World
Offshore Wind Farms are Good for Wildlife, Say Researchers
Aug 15, 2011
Environment
Wind Energy Advances Across Iowa
Aug 8, 2011
Business
The Good News Guru
Listen to Inspiring Radio Stories Fridays on The Good News Guru—Archived Here
Feb 28, 2018
Founders Blog
