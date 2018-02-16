 Wind Archives - Good News Network
Woman’s Ingenious Invention Generates Electricity Using Wind From Trains, Subways

Environment

Danish Wind Power Breaks Record… Again

World

There Was So Much Wind in Germany Last Week, Consumers Were Given Free Energy

World

World’s First Floating Ocean Wind Farm is Set to Start Powering European Coastline

World

Scotland Blows World Away With Wind Power Equal to 118% of Nation’s Electricity Needs

World

Company is Offering to Retrain Coal Miners as Wind Farmers For Free

USA

LEGO Reaches 100% Renewable Energy Goal 3 Years Early

Business

In Case of Typhoon, This Turbine Would Power Japan For 50 Years

Science

Portugal Runs for Four Days Straight on Renewable Energy Alone

World

The Wind Turbines Saving Galapagos Islands Without Harming Endangered Birds

Environment
Solar installation on factory Vietnam-IntelPhoto-600px

Despite Low Oil Prices, Renewables Attract Record $329 Billion in 2015

Environment

Solar-Powered Pod Allows You to Live Anywhere Off the Grid, Now For Sale

Environment

New Record for Scottish Wind Farms, Power for Nearly 1Mil Homes

World
pollution in China

China’s Emissions Fell for the First Time in a Decade, Clean Energy Up

World
Photo: Rob Rjzii, Flickr

Impressive 20% of Electricity in UK From Renewables in 2014

World
Artificial solar trees by SolarBotanic

As Federal Money Dries Up, States Get Creative in Funding Renewable Energy

USA
floating wind turbine by Hywind via Flickr CC

Floating Windmills in Japan Help Wind Down Nuclear Power

Science
solar roof from heliodynamics

India Tops World with Record Green Energy Growth

World
windmill, santorini

Offshore Wind Farms are Good for Wildlife, Say Researchers

Environment
Hancock County, Iowa Visitor's kiosk - by Tim Fuller

Wind Energy Advances Across Iowa

Business
