Uber is Delivering Free Ice Cream to Your Door if You Live in One of These Cities Photo of the Day by Good News Network

Ice cream goes with hot summer days like peanut butter and jelly – and that is why Uber is making sure that users in 10 cities can get free ice cream for the next six weeks.

The ice cream trucks that will be distributing the sweet treats will also be serving them in reusable silicone cones. If you keep the cone, you can then bring it to any participating McDonald’s for a refill every Friday until September 22nd.

If that isn’t a sweet surprise to mark the start of the weekend, then we don’t know what is.

(WATCH the video below)

