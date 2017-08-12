Watch 2-Year-old Belt Out ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ in Her Own Kid Language

This 2-year-old is destined for American Idol.

Maddy Dellaca is winning hearts after her parents posted a video of her singing an adorable – albeit skewed – version of the “Star-Spangled Banner”.

While it is obvious that the Iowa toddler doesn’t quite know the words, she still nails it in her own way.

(WATCH the video below)

