If You Ever Need to Get Pumped, Watch this 9-Year-old Singing Whitney Houston

No matter what happens, we will always love this video of a 9-year-old boy with Down syndrome singing a Whitney Houston song.

A video of Dane Miller belting along to Houston’s “I Have Nothing” has gone viral, with over 23 million views in just one week.

His mother Danna says that while Dane has always been a passionate singer, she was surprised that the video she took of her son became so popular.

“We just posted [the video] because it is so cute and precious … [but] we’re just so grateful and so happy to share Dane’s joy with people. He has a pureness of heart and a light inside him that is truly infectious,” Danna told TODAY.

(WATCH the video below)

