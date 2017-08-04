Watch Adorable Siblings Burst into Tears When Mom Surprises Them with Adopted...

Watch Adorable Siblings Burst into Tears When Mom Surprises Them with Adopted Baby Sister

This bundle of joy certainly brought a lot of joy to her new sisters – so much so, that they couldn’t help but cry with happiness.

Shane and Kasi Pruitt have always been keen on adoption; only two of their four children are biologically theirs.

So when the parents started readying themselves for a third adoption, the family was anticipating a lengthy legal process. After 10 months of waiting, an adoption lawyer finally paired them with a 3-week-old baby girl.

Two weeks ago, the Pruitts brought the baby back to their home in Rowlett, Texas to surprise their daughters with their new sister – and their reactions are priceless.

