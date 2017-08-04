Watch Adorable Siblings Burst into Tears When Mom Surprises Them with Adopted Baby Sister
This bundle of joy certainly brought a lot of joy to her new sisters – so much so, that they couldn’t help but cry with happiness.
So when the parents started readying themselves for a third adoption, the family was anticipating a lengthy legal process. After 10 months of waiting, an adoption lawyer finally paired them with a 3-week-old baby girl.
Two weeks ago, the Pruitts brought the baby back to their home in Rowlett, Texas to surprise their daughters with their new sister – and their reactions are priceless.
(WATCH the video below)
