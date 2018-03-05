 Surprise Archives - Good News Network
Watch Coaches Reunite Basketball Player With Mom He Hasn’t Seen in 5 Years

Inspiring

Nicole Kidman Surprises Bus Full of Tourists on Her Way to the Oscars

Celebrities

Single Dad Walked 11 Miles to Work Every Day—Until His Co-Workers Found Out

Inspiring

Watch Drake Surprise College Student With $50K Tuition After He Reads Her Essay

Celebrities

Internet Falls in Love With Wholesome Dad Who Hides $20 Whenever He Visits Daughter’s Home

Inspiring

Watch Bus Driver’s “Ecstatic” Reaction to Students Surprising Him With Super Bowl Tickets

Sports

Student Wakes From Nap to Find That Stranger Had Overheard Her Financial Difficulties and Left a Gift

Inspiring

Watch Woman’s Tear-jerking Reaction to Hearing Heartfelt Voicemail Play Through Gift Teddy Bear

Inspiring

Watch Girl Stop Mid-Tantrum When She Spins Around and Sees Brother Back From the Navy

Kids

She Shares Her Wisdom With the World, Now Dozens of Strangers Surprise Her on 101st Birthday

Inspiring

Man Buys New House But Doesn’t Know He Moved Next Door to His Mother’s Secret Child

Inspiring

Waiter Fights Back Tears When Repeat Customer Calls Him Outside to Hand Over Keys to a Car

Inspiring

‘True love always finds its way back’: Watch Divorced Dad Propose to Ex-Wife

Inspiring

Watch Joyful Reaction of Old Dog Being Given a New Puppy Friend For Christmas

Animals

Friends For 60 Years Find Out They’re Biological Brothers

Inspiring

Watch Senior’s Reaction to Finally Getting Last Ride With the ‘One That Got Away’

Inspiring

9-Year-old Gives Up $300 Xbox to Buy Blankets For Homeless So Microsoft Sends Him One for Free

Kids

Officer Surprises Boy Who Calls Police Over His Fear That the Grinch Will Steal Christmas

Kids

Watch UPS Driver’s Giddy Delight Over Finding Holiday Snacks Left For Him

Laughs

Watch People’s Reactions Suddenly Seeing Their Messages of Love Broadcast on Huge Screen

Arts & Leisure
