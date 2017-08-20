Wind and Solar Power Has Likely Saved Up to 12,700 American Lives,...

Wind and Solar Power Has Likely Saved Up to 12,700 American Lives, Study Says News

USA by Good News Network

This new study asserts that not only is renewable energy good for the health of the earth – it is also good for human health.

The research, which was published in Nature Energy, showed that the utilization of wind and solar energy helped to prevent up to 12,700 premature deaths over a 9-year period.

CHECK OUT: All Cars Sold in Norway to be Electric by 2025

An increase in 10 micrograms per cubic meter of air pollution particles can cut a person’s life expectancy by 9 to 11 years – more than previously thought.

In addition to positive health benefits, the researchers estimate that the renewables are worth between $5.3 billion and $106.8 billion in “cumulative climate benefits” over the course of the 9-year period.

Should the USA continue to invest in sustainable energy, researchers expect that the number of Americans positively affected by the shift will increase.

Power Up With Positivity: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Otodo, CC)