4-Year-Old Fighting Brain Cancer Holds Toy Drive for Friends Still in Hospital

Jillian Massey may have been released from hospital treatment back in October, but she hasn’t forgotten all the children who needed to stay.

When she was released, she asked her mother Janelle if they could start a toy drive for all her buddies who had not yet been given a green light to go.

Though they started out with a modest goal of 50 toys, an outpouring of generosity from friends, family, and strangers on her Facebook page raised over 3,000 gifts.

“It’s pretty cool to see how excited she is,” Janelle told ABC News. “She checks the front porch and brings them in, it’s her little job each day,.”

