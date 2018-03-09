 Kindness stories
Donations Pour in for Sick Boy After Dad Jokingly Responds to Accidental Text

Inspiring

Mike Rowe Honors 82-yo For Making 800,000 Wooden Toy Cars For Kids in His Spare Time

Celebrities

Random Company Will Pay Man’s Drunken $1,600 Uber Fare As Thank You For Not Drinking and Driving

Business

‘Black Panther’ Star Reveals That Denzel Washington Paid For His Theatre Studies at Oxford

Celebrities

When Homeless Man Passes Away, Neighbors Step Up to Care For His Beloved Cat Colony

Inspiring

Canadian Man Offers to Share His “Stolen Land” With First Nations Family

Inspiring

When Old Dog Won’t Play With Anything But Discontinued Toy, PetSmart Folks Don’t Give Up

Animals

When Senior Couple Receives Citation Over Trash-filled Yard, Teens Step in to Help

Kids

When Teens Are Asked to do Something Kind, They Write 5,100 Notes to Uplift Every Student in School

Kids

Student Gives Her Ice Cream Money to Help Pay For Funeral of Teacher’s Father-in-Law

Kids

When Kindergartener Has Her Shirt on Backwards, Classmates Are a Heartwarming Example of Kindness

Kids

Woman Catches Thief Then Takes Him Out For Coffee

Inspiring

Chance Encounter Spurs Officer to Help Buy a $2000 Chair For Vietnam Vet

Inspiring

Basketball Team Has Only 1 Cheerleader So Opposing Squad Learns Her Routine and Joins Her

Kids

Women Encircle a Crying Mom Whose Toddler Was Having a Meltdown at the Airport

Inspiring

Single Dad Walked 11 Miles to Work Every Day—Until His Co-Workers Found Out

Inspiring

Neighbors Reunite Couple With Engagement Ring Accidentally Flushed Down the Toilet

Inspiring

Woman Needed to Thank Two Strangers Who Talked on a Train – Her Note is Shared by Thousands

Inspiring

Man Was Dead For 28 Minutes Before a Homeless Man Helped Save His Life

Inspiring

When Mom Cancels Appointment to Take Care of Sick Son, Company Sends Her Flowers

Business
