6 Quran Quotes That Teach Love, Tolerance and Freedom of Religion
Islam according to the Quran teaches love and compassion for every human being, no matter their religion, says author Adnan Oktar whose television show is watched by millions in Turkey and the Arab world. He believes the problem for the majority of Muslims is that some groups are following traditions and superstitions invented centuries after the Quran was first sent and the Prophet lived, and these have gotten more radical over time.
After the attacks of September 11, 2001, Oktar published a book, Islam Denounces Terrorism. He argues that violent and intolerant beliefs about Islam go against the teachings of the Quran. Here, he presents six quotes that support his claim.
1) Peace is the cornerstone
The word “Islam” is derived from the word meaning “peace” in Arabic. Islam is a religion revealed to mankind with the intention of presenting a peaceful life where the infinite compassion and mercy of God manifests on earth. God calls all people to live by the moral values He sets so that compassion, mercy, peace and love can be experienced all over the world.
“O You who believe! Enter absolutely into peace (Islam). Do not follow in the footsteps of satan. He is an outright enemy to you.” (Holy Quran: 2, 208)
In the verse above, Islam intrinsically calls for peace and fosters a life in absolute sincerity and honesty before God. Therefore it is vitally important for an individual to believe in God with his own will and aspiration, and observe God’s commands and advice through personal conscientious contentment.
2) No one should be forced to believe in Islam
“There is no compulsion where the religion is concerned.” (Holy Quran: 2/ 256)
As stated in the verse, no one can be compelled to live by Islamic morals. Conveying the existence of God and the morals of the Qur’an to other people is a duty for believers, but they call people to the path of God with kindness and love and they never force them. It is only God Who guides people to the right way. This is related in the following verse:
“You cannot guide those you would like to but God guides those He wills. He has best knowledge of the guided.” (Holy Quran/28: 56)
3) Freedom of thought and religion are paramount
That is why Muslims also treat Jews and Christians, described in the Qur’an as “the People of the Book,” with great justice, love and compassion. God says in the Qur’an:
“God does not forbid you from being good to those who have not fought you in the religion or driven you from your homes, or from being just towards them. God loves those who are just.” (Surat al-Mumtahana, 8)
4) Compete with each other in doing good
Muslims who share these basic values believe in the need to act together with Christians and Jews. They therefore strive to eliminate prejudices stemming from provocations by unbelievers and fanatics. Jews, Christians and Muslims should strive together to spread moral virtues across the world.
God explicitly states that the existence of people from different faiths and opinions is something that we have to acknowledge and welcome heartily, for this is how He created and predestined humankind in this world:
“We have appointed a law and a practice for every one of you. Had God willed, He would have made you a single community, but He wanted to test you regarding what has come to you. So compete with each other in doing good. Every one of you will return to God and He will inform you regarding the things about which you differed.” (Surat al-Ma’ida, 48)
In acknowledgment of this fact, Muslims have an inner love and compassion for people of all faiths, races and nations, for they consider them as the manifestations of God in this world and treat them with an heartfelt respect and love. This is the very basis of communities administered by Islamic morality.
The values of the Qur’an hold a Muslim responsible for treating all people, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, kindly and justly, protecting the needy and the innocent and “preventing the dissemination of mischief”. Mischief comprises all forms of anarchy and terror that remove security, comfort and peace.
“God does not love corruption”. (Surat al-Baqara, 205)
Photo credit (top): Ali Mansuri (CC license)
The Quran is like the bible: a big book of multiple choice. There are also many, many quotes in the Quran that say the polar opposite of these examples.
To see these examples, do a search for “Skeptics Annotated Quran” and when you get to that page click on the “Intolerance” link on the right.
You got that right brother .
Lol you seem to have misunderstood the English translation. It literally says:
In 2:256 it clearly states the complete opposite of what you think..
La ikraha لا اكراه literally meaning “No forcing in the religion” So no compulsion in acceptance of religion.. get it now? You shouldn’t be pushed to accept it.
In the other verse, where is anything about me forcing you into religion, lol? Apparently there’s no contradiction with the first verse.
Thank you.
What about marriage to a muslim when you are not? clearly your MUST convert (forced) before marriage to a muslim man. contradiction indeed
First off as a Muslim man I would like to apologize for the behavior of the majority of Muslim men out there. That being said, I would like to direct you to the Quran on this subject matter. The only restriction placed on Muslim marriage are pagans. If you are a Christian or Jewish, a Muslim is free to marry. Culturally Muslim’s can be perceived as distant and has much to do with the Islamic lifestyle. This is why it is a strong suggestion by the Muslim community to marry within the community. It is actually an explicit sin for a Muslim to request his potential partners conversion; as Islam clearly requires that, a convert, converts solely for the love of Allah.
Again I apologize for the behavior of some Muslim men and any negative impression they may have left you with, but I assure you True Islam (the Islam that teaches us to respect the teaching of Jesus and Moses, and considers all people of Abrahamic faith to be cousins) , not what you see in the media, is actually a beautiful religion. I truly wish you a wonderful day and hope you will look further into the subject matter. Thank you for listening.
Our bible has been misinterpreted and twisted in so many ways as well
**Islam calls for peace to those who believe – those of Islam. Satan is an outright enemy. Not much room for ambiguity here, is there?
Surah 4:76 – Those who believe fight in the cause of Allah , and those who disbelieve fight in the cause of Taghut. So fight against the allies of Satan. Indeed, the plot of Satan has ever been weak.
Answer me this. Who are the disbelievers, if the believers are Muslims?
I’m not even going to touch #2. 3 minutes on Google and this can be rebuffed.
#3 – That is why Muslims also treat Jews and Christians, described in the Qur’an as “the People of the Book,” with great justice, love and compassion. God says in the Qur’an:
“God does not forbid you from being good to those who have not fought you in the religion or driven you from your homes, or from being just towards them. God loves those who are just.” (Surat al-Mumtahana, 8)
I am going to take a sideways look at this, because responding directly is entirely too easy – utilizing 2 of the last 3 Surah which were recited by Muhammad (PBUH) himself. Surahs 9 and 5. Changing angles – the biggest problem I have with this statement is – my dear friends, who are devout Muslims, tell me to my face – that my belief in Jesus as my Lord and Savior is false and that Surah 4:157 clearly shows that Jesus did not die on the cross. Therefore, I am believing a lie and a disbeliever. My contention here is that the Qur’an attests to the truth of the bible, yet – Surah 4:157 goes unchecked and I am told that the bible is corrupt. Muhammad himself attested to the truth of the Bible and even had it between his own two hands Surah 3:3-4. I have seen the text of Old and New Testament from prior to that event – showing that what I have is in-fact the true word of God.
Nothing for 4. I think I have probably taken up enough of your time. I do pray for us to come to an equitable agreement, that we could both trust in Jesus as Lord and Savior, who is the embodiment of forgiveness and who is the only person cited in both the Old Testament, New Testament and Qur’an and Hadith as having lived a holy and sinless life. That’s the perfect sacrifice that I would want to follow.
Peace unto you Insha Allah..
Al Muhammad killed to be Alive …. So he was also killed (Peace Be Upon Him) … Then followed the killings of each presiding Caliph till we heard them being killed by Chengiz Khanzan mercilessly so InshaaAllah who is merciful ! They had been using the white Hun’s policies starting from Muhammad. The Middle East always was in Turmoil !
Please explain the concept of abrogation found in Surah 2. That, abrogation, combined with he fact that the Quran is not in chronological order places a whole new light on the verses referenced above. Surah 9, which was revealed to Muhammad approximately one year prior to his death, abrogates anything before it. Surah 9 does not teach love, tolerance, or freedom of religion.