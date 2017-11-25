 Religion Archives - Good News Network
Sudanese Refugees Freed by US Congressman Find New Life in US

World

Former Hospital Will Soon Treat the Homeless When it Transforms into 60 Housing Units

USA

Amazing Turnaround as Saudi Leader Denounces Conservative Clerics in Push for Progressive Future

World

‘Superpope’ Francis T-shirts to Help the Poor and Needy

Religion

Tunisia Lifts Ban on Muslim Women Marrying Non-Muslims

World

This Church Vowed to Bring Dignity to Homeless Folks by Building Tiny House Village Next Door

USA

Stranger Helps Woman Down on Her Luck – Gets Repaid Years Later

Inspiring

Former ‘Terrible Racist’ Gives Big Donation, Apology to Black Church

Inspiring

Muslim Groups Raise $500K for Victims of the Portland Attacks

Heroes

Photo of “Pathway to Heaven” Offers Peace to Grieving Families

Inspiring

Man Keeps Restaurant Open to Feed 500 Cops During London Attacks

Inspiring

Monastery Recruits Cute Fluffy Friar to Encourage Adoptions

Animals

95-Year-old Holocaust Survivor Has a Roommate: a 31-Year-old Granddaughter of Nazis

Inspiring

Elementary School Gives Honorable Viking Funerals For Class Goldfish

Kids

Texas Mosque Burns Down, Donations Exceed 500K in Just 24 Hours

Inspiring

Women Who Escaped ISIS Slavery Create Trained Battalion to Fight Back, Rescue Others

World

Rival Gangs Crips, Bloods and Esés Declared Peace in Los Angeles

USA

Muslims Go to Catholic Mass Across France, Show Solidarity After Priest’s Murder

Religion

Dalai Lama Can’t Hold in His Giggles On Stage (WATCH)

Laughs

Orlando Theater Group Builds Angel Wings to Protect Funeral from Anti-gay Protestors

USA
