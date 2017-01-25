Tribute to Actress Mary Tyler Moore (1936–2017)

In 1970, the ground-breaking Mary Tyler Moore Show debuted on CBS and lasted for 7 years. The program, co-created by James Brooks, was a television breakthrough, with its never-married, independent career woman as the central character. The show won 29 Emmy Awards and changed sitcoms forever when it began discussing controversial topics in a humorous way. In the third season, equal pay for women, pre-marital sex, and homosexuality were woven into the show’s comedic plots, and later, marital infidelity and divorce. In the final seasons, the show explored death (see the Chuckles the Clown funeral scene below), juvenile delinquency, infertility, adoption, and Mary’s addiction to sleeping pills. The final episode became the gold standard for how to end a show. Today, you can watch full episodes for free on YouTube.

