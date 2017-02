Artists Fusing Nature Into Their Dazzling Street Art (LOOK)

Street art is a staple of a city’s blossoming urban design – and in these cases, they’re beautiful examples of infrastructure coexisting with nature.

These photos are just a few of some of our favorite 3D murals in the world.

Some are cheeky; some are thought-provoking; but all are breathtaking…

